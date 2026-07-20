Fluor Whistleblower Says Suit Clears FCA Disclosure Bar
By Elaine Briseño ( July 20, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A former federal prosecutor pursuing labor-trafficking claims tied to a military logistics contract in Afghanistan says his lawsuit revealed previously unknown information that precludes his latest complaint from the bar on public disclosures in the False Claims Act....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.