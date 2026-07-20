Meta Can't Block States' Damages Expert In Addiction Trial
By Mike Curley ( July 20, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied Meta Platforms Inc.'s bid to exclude testimony from a damages expert offered by a coalition of 29 states from an upcoming trial in a suit alleging Facebook and Instagram are intentionally addictive....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.