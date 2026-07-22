Mass. UHC Fraud Suit Signals States' Medicaid FCA Push

By Li Yu, Ellen London and Gwen Stamper ( July 22, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- On May 29, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office filed a civil fraud lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co.,[1] accusing the company of improperly "receiving and retaining more than $100 million in fraudulent payments" from the state by misrepresenting the health status of beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicaid Senior Care Organization plan operated by the company.[2]...
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