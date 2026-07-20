BofA Agrees To Pay $4.3M To Settle Unused Vacation Pay Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 20, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Bank of America agreed to a $4.3 million deal to end claims that it didn't pay out unused vacation time for thousands of workers, though the settlement hit a minor setback when a federal judge ruled the plaintiffs set a hearing date too soon after filing their preliminary approval motion....
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