Tribes, Groups Back Iowa In Kalshi Sports Market Challenge

By Crystal Owens ( July 21, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Forty-one Indigenous groups, nations and the American Gaming Association are backing Iowa regulators in a challenge to stop the state from taking enforcement action against Kalshi's sports-events contracts, arguing that the prediction market "masks its wagers as derivatives contracts governed by the Commodity Exchange Act and Commodity Futures Trading Commission."...
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