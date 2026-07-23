HUD Says States Aren't Harmed By Fair Housing Standards
By Isaac Monterose ( July 23, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told a California federal court to toss a suit filed by the District of Columbia and 15 states over past standards for receiving funding for fair housing enforcement, arguing that the plaintiffs lack Article III standing because they have not shown how they have been harmed by the funding standards....
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