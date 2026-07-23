Lucky Strike Can't Move Bowling Alley Buy-Up Suit, Court Told
By Bryan Koenig ( July 23, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Bowlers urged a Washington federal judge Wednesday not to let Lucky Strike transfer to New York their proposed class action accusing it of monopolization by buying up alleys across the country....
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