8 States Say Education Dept. Still Targeting DEI In Grant Cuts

By Julie Manganis ( July 24, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A coalition of eight states told a Massachusetts federal judge Friday the U.S. Department of Education is continuing to illegally terminate or deny grants under two programs intended to address teacher shortages based on diversity, equity and inclusion "buzzwords" in applications....
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