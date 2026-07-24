Amundsen Davis Sued For Malpractice Over Nobu Hotel Case

By Celeste Bott ( July 24, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Amundsen Davis is facing a lawsuit in Illinois federal court from the romantic partner of a construction executive convicted of misusing millions intended for Chicago's Nobu Hotel, alleging the firm failed to notify her of a roughly $750,000 turnover judgment entered against her personally before the window to appeal expired....
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