Fannie, Freddie Investors' $612M Trial Win Affirmed

By Katryna Perera ( July 24, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed a $612 million jury verdict against the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, agreeing with a lower court's finding that the jury was provided with "ample evidence" reasonably leading to its conclusion that FHFA improperly amended stock purchase agreements related to the companies....
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