Epic Says Google Wants To Hide Rival App Stores In Search
By Lauren Berg ( July 27, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Epic Games and Google asked the California federal judge overseeing the gaming giant's antitrust battle against the tech giant to resolve a dispute over whether the court's injunction requires rival app stores to be shown in Play Store search results or whether Google can "relegate" rivals to a separate page....
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