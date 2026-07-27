Cigna Must Face Pa. Suit Over Portal Health Data Tracking
By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 27, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday allowed a group of Cigna health plan participants to pursue most of their claims alleging the company unlawfully disclosed their protected health information for marketing purposes by using an Adobe tracking pixel....
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