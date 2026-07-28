Teva Can't 'Literally Whine' Of Being Held To DOJ Admissions

By Bryan Koenig ( July 28, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has taken Teva to task for trying to avoid being held to its admissions of price-fixing in a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, ruling that Humana can use those admissions in one of the first bellwether trials in sprawling multidistrict litigation....
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