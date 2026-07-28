Judge Pares Suit Challenging Empire Wind Project
By Keith Goldberg ( July 28, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has trimmed a lawsuit contesting federal approvals for a wind farm off the New York and New Jersey coasts while preserving claims that the government wrongly allowed the project to harm migratory bottlenose dolphin populations....
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