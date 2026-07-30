Renters Seek $120M Fee Award In RealPage Rent-Fixing MDL

By Craig Clough ( July 30, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Renters in sprawling multidistrict litigation that reached nearly $360 million in preliminary settlements with building owners over their alleged use of RealPage's software to inflate rents asked a Tennessee federal judge to approve $119.9 million in attorney fees, saying they've expended over 100,000 hours on the case....
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