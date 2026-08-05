3 Private Suits Test Influencer Ads As FTC Stays On Sidelines

By Gonzalo Mon ( August 5, 2026, 10:04 AM EDT) -- This summer marks three years since the Federal Trade Commission updated its Endorsement Guides, the basic legal rulebook for influencer marketing. Although the FTC sent warning letters to a dozen influencers and two trade associations shortly after the update, the agency hasn't brought any enforcement actions targeting influencer campaigns since then....
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