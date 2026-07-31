District Judge Halts Overlapping Valve Arbitration Fee Suit
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 31, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court has paused a proposed class action from gamers seeking nearly $21 million in arbitration fees from Valve as the company appeals an order in another case declining to stop arbitrations against it....
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