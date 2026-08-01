Goldman Jury Sees Cash Talk In Energy Deal Email Deluge
By Stewart Bishop ( August 1, 2026, 12:01 AM EDT) -- Jurors weighing the fate of an ex-Goldman Sachs banker accused of coordinating a plan to bribe a client's way to a lucrative energy deal Friday saw a slew of payoff banter in his emails that prosecutors say show a pipeline of dirty money flowing from Turkey to a wide variety of government officials and agencies in Ghana....
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