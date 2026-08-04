Tenn. Official Tells Meta Jury Teen Sadness Rates Rising
By Cara Salvatore ( August 3, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The executive director of Tennessee's Commission on Children and Youth testified Monday in the state's mental health trial against Meta that the percentage of high school students in the state who report feeling sad or hopeless has been trending upward in the last decade....
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