3 Rulings Show High Court's Transnational Litigation Stance

By David Bowker and Alyson Zureick ( August 11, 2026, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's 2025-2026 term closed with three consequential decisions for transnational litigation in U.S. courts: two potentially expanding opportunities for private litigants to maintain claims under Title III of the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity Act of 1996, commonly known as the Helms-Burton Act, and one narrowing the scope of permissible private claims under the Alien Tort Statute and the Torture Victim Protection Act....
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