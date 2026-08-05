Goldman Exec Was Linchpin To Ghana Bribery Ploy, Jury Told
By Stewart Bishop ( August 5, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor on Wednesday told jurors in Brooklyn that emails and recordings back up allegations a former Goldman Sachs banker was the central player behind a plot to secure a lucrative energy contract by bribing Ghanaian government officials, while the defense argued that a dearth of evidence about illicit payments should doom the case....
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