Nexstar Execs Can't Be On Tegna Board, Judge Clarifies

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 6, 2026, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge clarified Thursday that Nexstar executives and other affiliated personnel cannot serve as Tegna directors under a temporary injunction blocking the broadcast giants' $6.2 billion merger, while admonishing the companies for not disclosing the appointment of three Nexstar officials to Tegna's board....
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