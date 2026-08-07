Glenmark's $29.6M Generics Price-Fixing Deal Gets 1st OK
By Susan Smiley ( August 7, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal court on Thursday gave a preliminary OK to a settlement between a coalition of 48 states and territories and drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that would pay out more than $29.6 million in restitution to eligible consumers and the coalition....
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