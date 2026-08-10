Judge Lets Feds Drop Adani Fraud Counts But Rebukes DOJ

By Rachel Riley ( August 10, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge agreed Monday to toss fraud charges accusing Adani Group Chairman Gautam S. Adani of misleading investors about a $250 million bribery scheme to score solar energy contracts, while sharply criticizing the U.S. Department of Justice's "highly unusual" move to drop the case....
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