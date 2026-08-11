IP Notebook: 'Iceman' Logjam, Gemini Fight, Stealth Bot Bill
By Ivan Moreno ( August 11, 2026, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A crowded trademark race over the "Iceman" nickname and a clash over Google's efforts to expand its Gemini AI brand top this edition of Law360's look at emerging copyright and trademark issues....
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