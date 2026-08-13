Customers Can't Depose Google, Apple CEOs, 9th Circ. Says
By Gina Kim ( August 13, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has denied a group of consumers' petition for writ of mandamus challenging a lower court's order rejecting their repeated requests to depose Google's and Apple's CEOs and several other executives in antitrust litigation alleging the search engine giant shut out competitors....
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