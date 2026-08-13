'Anticompetitive Friction': Google Must Fix App Store Search

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 13, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday ordered Google LLC to streamline the steps for Android users to find rival app stores as part of his court-ordered remedies in antitrust litigation won by Epic Games Inc. against Google, saying the current user process includes "anti-competitive friction" to discourage competition....
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