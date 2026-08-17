Mass. Judge Vacates ACA Gender-Affirming Care Restriction
By Gianna Ferrarin ( August 17, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge handed a coalition of 21 states a win on their claim that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services unlawfully issued Affordable Care Act reforms barring marketplace plans from requiring coverage for medical procedures used in gender-affirming care....
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