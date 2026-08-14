MSG Beats Charles Oakley Assault Suit Over Knicks Ejection

By Hailey Konnath ( August 14, 2026, 11:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday threw out — this time for good — former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley's assault and battery suit over his 2017 ejection from Madison Square Garden, though the judge kept the case open as the parties continue to spar over destroyed text messages and sanctions....
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