Meta Loses 'Hail Mary' Sanctions Bid On Eve Of AGs' Trial
By Dorothy Atkins ( August 17, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Sunday denied Meta's request for spoliation sanctions against state attorneys general that would've barred a Meta whistleblower from testifying in the upcoming high-stakes social media addiction bellwether trial, ruling that Meta's request was an "obvious" "Hail Mary attempt to eliminate a strong witness" before trial....
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