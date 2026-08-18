CEO Says Ex-NJ AG Not Entitled To Immunity From Claims

By George Woolston ( August 18, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A CEO of a development company said his lawsuit over a dismissed criminal racketeering case against him and New Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III should survive former state Attorney General Matt Platkin's dismissal bid, arguing that Platkin, once the state's chief prosecutor, is not entitled to any immunity....
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