Frontier's $14M Deal In 401(k) Verizon Stock Suit Gets 1st OK
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 20, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has given his initial OK to a $14 million settlement Frontier Communications Corp. has reached to end a proposed class action over claims its employee 401(k) plan was overinvested in Verizon Wireless and other telecommunications stocks....
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