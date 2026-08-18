Zuckerberg Waved Off Filter Criticism, Tenn. Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore ( August 18, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A former Meta executive overseeing responsible innovation testified Tuesday that Mark Zuckerberg iced out her thoughts regarding the harm to teens of cosmetic surgery image filters, but said generally the company's employees are well intentioned when it comes to user safety....
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