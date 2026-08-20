Trade Groups Back Apple In 9th Circ. Class Decert. Fight
By Bryan Koenig ( August 20, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other trade and advocacy groups backed Apple Wednesday with amicus briefs telling the Ninth Circuit to reject an appeal from consumers looking to undo the decertification of a class of roughly 200 million people in an antitrust case targeting App Store policies....
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