Meta Should Keep Research Internal, Data Whiz Tells Jury
By Cara Salvatore ( August 25, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A high-ranking Meta data analyst told a Tennessee jury Tuesday that the social media giant shouldn't release its user research publicly because he saw during a famous leak the danger that such research will be "misinterpreted and misrepresented."...
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