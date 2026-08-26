Eric Adams' Onetime Aide Says Feds' Bribery Rap Is Too Thin

By Stewart Bishop ( August 26, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A former chief of staff to ex-New York Mayor Eric Adams told a federal judge Tuesday that prosecutors' claims that a hotel owner secured a $6.8 million migrant housing contract by papering City Hall with bribes is woefully short on detail, and the government should be ordered to flesh it out....
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