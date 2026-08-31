Valve's 15K Antitrust Arbitrations Will Stay On Ice, Judge Says

By Ben Adlin ( August 31, 2026, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Arbitrations between gaming giant Valve Corp. and nearly 15,000 gamers will remain paused as the Ninth Circuit weighs whether the antitrust disputes are eligible for arbitration under the company's updated subscriber terms, according to a bench ruling Monday from a Seattle federal judge....
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