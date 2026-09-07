USPS Asks High Court To Allow 'Modest' Mail Ballot Rules
By Katie Buehler ( September 7, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has once again asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a Massachusetts federal judge's order barring the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing new mail-in ballot regulations ahead of this year's midterms, arguing the "modest" changes are well within USPS' authority and don't affect election administration. ...
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