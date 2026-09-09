Calif. Judge Seeks Clearer Limits On ICE Use Of Medicaid Data

By Tom Lotshaw ( September 9, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered 22 states and the Trump administration to reach an agreement on the proper scope of his injunction limiting Medicaid data use for immigration enforcement, saying he's unsure how it should apply to people with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status....
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