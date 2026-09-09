NM Again Hauls Meta To Trial, This Time Over Privacy

By Cara Salvatore ( September 9, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The state of New Mexico told a jury Wednesday that Facebook flagrantly misrepresented its privacy practices, including the one that let Cambridge Analytica harvest the data of 87 million mostly nonconsenting users, as the state goes to trial against the company for the third time in seven months....
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