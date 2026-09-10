Feds' NY RICO Case Against Huawei Packs A Punch, Jury Told
By Stewart Bishop ( September 10, 2026, 12:01 AM EDT) -- The Brooklyn federal jury in the landmark corporate criminal trial of Huawei on Wednesday heard a prosecutor say they'll have an insider's view of the company's vast criminal operations that relied on stolen trade secrets to grow and kept banks in the dark about its sanctions compliance, while a top executive's deal with the government will seal the fate of the Chinese telecommunications giant....
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