States Drop Suit Over HUD's Fair Housing Funding Changes
By Isaac Monterose ( September 10, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A group of 16 states and the District of Columbia have agreed to drop their California federal court lawsuit accusing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of wrongfully seeking to cut off funding for fair housing enforcement targeting discrimination based on characteristics such as sexual orientation....
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