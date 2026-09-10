1st Circ. Keeps USPS Ballot Mail Rule Blocked For Midterms
By Julie Manganis ( September 10, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday rejected a request from the U.S. Postal Service to lift a Massachusetts federal judge's order blocking new mail ballot requirements that the appellate court said would create "chaos and widespread disenfranchisement" just weeks before the November midterm elections....
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