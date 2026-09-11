3M Wants Conn. Firefighter PFAS Suit Moved To Different MDL
By Aaron Keller ( September 11, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. has asked to peel PFAS "forever chemicals" claims by Connecticut firefighter unions and several individuals away from a recently empaneled Minnesota multidistrict litigation containing claims by municipalities who purchased firefighting turnout gear, arguing the unions' and individuals' allegations instead belong in an ongoing South Carolina MDL....
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