Crypto Bill Faces Wide Criticism Ahead Of Initial Vote

By Aislinn Keely ( September 14, 2026, 11:44 PM EDT) -- Senate Republicans on Monday faced obstacles to securing support for their final draft of the Clarity Act ahead of a Tuesday procedural vote to move the crypto bill forward, as Democrats, banking organizations, state law enforcers and even some crypto interests criticized the new version of the legislation as coming up short in key areas....
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