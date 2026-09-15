Uber Says MDL Bellwether Plaintiff Can't Show Reliance

By Mike Curley ( September 15, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is urging a California federal judge to throw out claims in a bellwether suit from multidistrict litigation over sexual assaults of its passengers, saying the plaintiff here cannot show she relied on any of the company's representations or features on the night she was allegedly assaulted....
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