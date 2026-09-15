States Say DOJ Trans Care Crackdown Is Unconstitutional

By Madeline Lyskawa ( September 15, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- States suing the Trump administration have urged a Massachusetts federal judge to strike down directives calling for providers of gender-affirming care to be investigated and prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, arguing the directives are arbitrary and capricious and violate the Tenth Amendment....
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