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Expert Analysis

4 Tips On Expert Gatekeeping From J&J Talc Deal

By Joseph Altieri and Sally Levin ( September 24, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- For more than 15 years, Johnson & Johnson has faced litigation alleging its talcum powder products were contaminated with asbestos and caused ovarian cancer. The litigation grew to encompass several thousand claims and resulted in multiple multimillion- and multibillion-dollar verdicts nationwide....

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