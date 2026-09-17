Meta's Slow Content Reviews Not Biggest Concern, Jury Told
By Cara Salvatore ( September 17, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Meta's longtime content policy czar testified Thursday in New Mexico's data privacy trial that leaving up some violating posts for days while they underwent extra review was "less of a concern" than the mistake of pulling down an acceptable post by a high-profile account....
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