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NJ Seeks Quick Win On TikTok's Money Transfers

By Joyce Hanson ( September 18, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's attorney general urged a state court Friday to find TikTok liable for operating an unlicensed money transmission business via its livestreaming service, arguing the platform receives users' money, converts it into virtual currency and ultimately pays creators in cash....

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